Biostimulants Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Biostimulants Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the biostimulants market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biostimulants market size is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global biostimulant market size is expected to grow to $4.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The growth of sustainable agriculture is expected to drive the growth of the biostimulant market.

The biostimulants market consists of the sale of biostimulants and related services. Biostimulants are substances or microorganisms which enhance plant growth when applied in small amounts by increasing the nutrient absorbency rate of plants without any adverse effect on the plants. It helps the plant to tolerate abiotic stress and also increases crop productivity.

Global Biostimulants Market Trends

Companies in the biostimulants market are coming up with innovative products to meet the demand and requirements of the customers and have an edge over the competitors. Mainly, start-ups are entering the market with new products.

Global Biostimulants Market Segments

The global biostimulants market is segmented:

By Chemical Origin: Natural, Biosynthetic Biostimulants

By Active Ingredient: Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Protein Hydrolysates, Seaweed Extracts, Others

By Application: Foliar, Soil, Seed, Others

By Geography: The biostimulants global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biostimulants market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the biostimulants global market, biostimulants global market share, biostimulants global market segments and geographies, biostimulants global market players, biostimulants global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biostimulants global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF, Bayer CropScience, Novozymes A/S, Koppert Biological Systems, Verdesian Life Sciences, Lallemand Plant Care, Valagro, Syngenta, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp, and Italpollina S.p.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

