Global Xylene Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Xylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Xylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the xylene market size is expected to grow from $178.45 billion in 2021 to $189.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The global xylene market size is expected to grow to $237.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increasing demand for paraxylene across the globe contributes to the growth of the xylene market.

The xylene market consists of the sales of xylene and related services used in the printing, rubber, and leather industries. Xylene is a chemical compound having isomers made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons. Xylene can also occur naturally in petroleum and coal tar. It is a colorless, insoluble, flammable liquid with a sweet odor. Xylene is used as a cleaning agent, paint thinner and remover, varnish, airplane fuel, gasoline, rust preventatives, pesticides, lacquers.

Global Xylene Market Trends

The manufacturers in the xylene market are focusing on increasing their production capacity. The major players in the xylene market are investing in expanding their capacities of the existing plants and setting up new plants.

Global Xylene Market Segments

The global xylene market is segmented:

By Type: Ortho-Xylene, Meta-Xylene, Para-Xylene, Mixed Xylene

By Application: Automotive, Textile, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Leather, Paints and Coatings, Rubber

By End-User: Plastics and Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives, Others

By Geography: The global xylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Xylene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides xylene market overviews, xylene industry analysis and xylene market forecast market size and growth, xylene market share, xylene market segments and geographies, xylene market players, xylene market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The xylene market report identifies top countries and segmentation for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Xylene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Braskem S.A, ExxonMobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, BP PLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, US Petrochemical Industries Inc, Braskem, and JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

