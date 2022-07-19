High-Density Polyethylene Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the high-density polyethylene market size is expected to grow from $82.23 billion in 2021 to $91.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The global HDPE market size is expected to grow to $139.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%. The unique set of properties of PE-HD (high-density polyethylene) such as lightweight, impact resistance, flexibility, and ability to resist low temperatures serves as the most important drivers for the market.

The high-density polyethylene market consists of the sales of high-density polyethylene and its related services used in pipes systems, toys, and plastic containers. High-density polyethylene is a plastic polymer with flexible properties. PE-HD has high density and is resistant to impact and chemicals, hence it is widely used in healthcare and laboratory environments. PE-HD is also used in heave-duty damp-proof membranes, flexible bags, and films.

Global High-Density Polyethylene Market Trends

Companies involved in the high-density polyethylene (PE-HD) market are investing heavily to increase the sustainability of PE-HD. Companies are putting efforts to use raw materials that are environmentally safe, and simultaneously maintain the quality and safety standards of their products.

Global High-Density Polyethylene Market Segments

The global high-density polyethylene market is segmented:

By Product Type: PE 63, PE 80, PE 100

By Application: Oil and Gas Pipe, Agricultural Irrigation Pipe, Water Supply Pipe, Sewage System Pipe, Others

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Building and Construction, Agriculture, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global high-density polyethylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Asahi Kasei Corp., Braskem S.A, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co, Dow Chemical Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Formosa Plastics Corp, LyondellBasell industries NV, Borealis AG, PetroChina Company Limited, and Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

