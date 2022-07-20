Josh Levkoff Jewelry Opens its Doors at the Christian Siriano Curated Shop The Collective West in Westport, Connecticut

Josh Levkoff Works Personally With Debra Messing and Christian Siriano on the Pieces She Covets.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ”We are beyond thrilled to announce our opening in Westport, CT. at the Collective West as we expand into the brick-and-mortar space with a carefully edited collection of our fine jewelry pieces,” stated Josh Levkoff Jewelry Founder and CEO Josh Levkoff. “As our brand continues to grow, both with our newly shoppable and refreshed website and in retail, this partnership with Christian Siriano and his impeccably curated designers is the perfect fit for our customer to shop our signature pieces and have the opportunity to have one-on-one appointments to create custom creations.”

Josh Levkoff is a highly sought-after New York-based private jewelry designer specializing in coveted signature pieces and handcrafted one-of-a-kind bespoke custom creations. The Josh Levkoff jewelry house is devoted to creating exquisite and unique pieces that focus on creativity, craftsmanship and quality. Founded on the idea that jewelry is a way to reflect on the important milestones in one’s life, Levkoff’s vision and signature pieces tell the unique stories of each client. His New York atelier and Westport, CT. shop are dedicated to fulfilling the exacting desires of his clientele. The jewelry house is committed to finding the perfect treasures with which to celebrate life’s special moments.

“For me it is vital to be able to interact with my customer on every platform,” stated Levkoff. “At a time when many have turned their businesses to solely direct to consumer, I have invested heavily in our newly shoppable website but also have a lot in common with Christian Siriano’s ethos at The Collective West and his vision for the Westport, Connecticut community. This luxury-minded area that we are both recent transplants to from New York City is craving new innovative retail experiences which Christian is a master at creating. We have both seen how this area has changed from a retail perspective and have an excellent understanding of what the consumer wants from a shopping perspective.”

"When opening The Collective West in Westport, Connecticut it was important to me curate the very best talent and brands I felt connected to and complemented our Ready To Wear and interiors," stated Christian Siriano. "When Josh Levkoff and I met there was an immediate connection in that we both are recent full-time transplants to Westport and deeply love our community and his jewelry and aesthetic work beautifully with the designers and brands we have at the shop."

Levkoff personally sources the premier stones used in his commissioned pieces, working together with each client to designing unique, bespoke treasures, which are customized to each individual. The new Westport, Connecticut shop at The Collective West is an opportunity for the consumer outside of New York City to have the opportunity to have that one-on-one by-appointment experience or shop the entire fashion jewelry collection.

“It is critical to us at Josh Levkoff Jewelry to give the consumer every opportunity to interface with our brand,” Levkoff stated. “We now have multiple touch points with the consumer, our atelier in New York City, our new shop at The Collective West in Westport, CT., our newly refreshed shoppable website and our shoppable Instagram @joshlevkoffjewlery. This is an exciting time for our brand.”

About Josh Levkoff:

With his extensive experience as a highly skilled gemologist and strong relationships with the world’s most sought-after diamond and colored gemstone suppliers, Levkoff started his eponymous brand in 2011 and became a high-end private jeweler committed to quality, luxury, and a passion for innovation. Levkoff offers a personal, interactive, one-on-one experience with his clients, which caters to their every need from concept to the final creation of a piece. With the use of advanced technology, Levkoff offers his clients 3D imaging of their custom design created prior to moving into final production to ensure it fits perfectly within their specifications. Levkoff oversees each step of the process, from initial hand sketches to wax models to the final approval and offers one-on-one consultations via Phone, VideoChat, or in person in his NYC atelier or his Westport, CT. shop. Levkoff works with the world’s leading gemstone suppliers and adheres to using conflict-free diamonds from ethically sourced mines and in compliance with the United Nations resolutions mandated Kimberley Process.