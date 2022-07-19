Strategies For Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water-based printing inks market size is expected to grow from $8.54 billion in 2021 to $8.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The global water-based printing inks market size is expected to grow to $10.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. 3D technology will be a driver of the printing inks market during the forecast period.

The water-based printing inks market consists of sales of water-based printing inks and related services used for printing on fabric and paper. Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are dye and pigment inks. They are not waterproof and fade in UV light. The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used in various applications including printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.

Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Trends

Many companies in the printing inks market are shifting from manufacturing petroleum-based printing inks to manufacturing environmentally friendly printing inks (green printing inks). Unlike petroleum-based printing inks, green printing inks do not contain heavy metals or other dangerous and toxic substances, therefore they do not cause excessive pollution in the landfill. Green printing inks are based on sustainable materials such as soy and other plant-based origins, which are more sustainable than petroleum.

Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Segments

The global water-based printing inks market is segmented:

By Product Type: Acrylic Water-Based Inks, Maleic Water-Based Inks, Shellac Water-Based Inks

By Type: Flexo Inks, Gravure Inks, Screen Printing Inks

By Application: Packaging Industry, Textile Industry, Art, Others

By Geography: The global water-based printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water-based printing inks global market overview, analyzes and water-based printing inks market forecast market size and growth, water-based printing inks global market share, water-based printing inks global market segments and geographies, water-based printing inks global market trends, water-based printing inks global market players, water-based printing inks market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The water-based printing inks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Flint Group, Huber Group, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. Kgaa, Dic Corporation, Toyo Ink Sc Holdings Co Ltd, Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries Ag, T & K Toka Co, Ltd, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Color Resolution International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

