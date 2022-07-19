Content Delivery Network Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the content delivery network market size is expected to grow to $38.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%. According to the content delivery network industry forecast, the increase in usage of the internet and smart devices is expected to propel the content delivery network market growth.

The content delivery network market consists of sales of content delivery network solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a geographically dispersed network of servers that collaborate to deliver internet material quickly. A well-built CDN may also help protect websites from common malicious attacks. A content delivery network is used for the rapid transfer of assets required for internet content loadings, such as HTML pages, JavaScript files, stylesheets, pictures, and videos.

Global Content Delivery Network Market Trends

According to the content delivery network market overview, the agreement and collaboration among the companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. These agreements and collaborations are intended to aid in the creation, transfer, and implementation of new techniques, as well as the execution of collaborative projects that emphasize collaboration, peer learning, and experience sharing. In March 2021, Ingram Micro Cloud, a US-based company announced a new global strategic collaboration agreement with AWS. Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS will accelerate initiatives to grow reach and footprint in existing geographic regions and expand into new geographic markets throughout EMEA, LATAM, and ASEAN countries during this multi-year worldwide partnership. Through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, Ingram Micro Cloud hopes to increase AWS adoption with emerging ISVs while also encouraging more adoption of AWS solutions among SMB clients. In March 2021, Deutsche Telekom a German-based company announced a partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services to help businesses manage their digital transformations more quickly, efficiently, and securely. T-Systems cloud solutions will provide customers with speedier application cloud migration, compute and storage solutions, and increased security.

Global Content Delivery Network Market Segments

The global content delivery network market is segmented:

By Content Type: Static Content, Dynamic Content

By Component: Solution, Services

By Provider Type: Traditional CDN, Cloud CDN, P2P CDN, Telecom CDN

By End-User: Media and Entertainment, Advertising, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Business and Financial Services, Research and Education, Others

By Geography: The global content delivery network market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides content delivery network global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global content delivery network market, content delivery network global market share, content delivery network global market segments and geographies, content delivery network market players, content delivery network market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The content delivery network market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, AT&T, Amazon Web Services Inc., Limelight Networks, Fastly Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Verizon, IBM Corporation, Tata Communications Ltd, OnApp Limited, QUANTIL, Alibaba, Citrix Systems, Lumen Technologies, StackPath LLC, Deutsche Telekom AG, G-Core Labs S.A, Rackspace Technology, Tencent Cloud, Imperva Inc, CDNetworks Co. Ltd, DataCamp Limited, Sucuri Inc, CacheNetworks LLC, Leaseweb, and Internap Holding LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

