Global Perfume Market 2022-2030 : Increasing demand for perfume among young population

Market Size – USD 34.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global perfume market size is expected to reach USD 46.93 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for premium and exotic perfumes, owing to rising trend of personal grooming is expected to drive market revenue growth in the near future. In addition, increasing purchasing power and rising demand for perfumes among young population are expected to contribute to market revenue growth in the forthcoming years.

Perfumes are generally made up of a variety of aromas and chemicals to produce a pleasant odor. The cosmetics industry is growing as a result of inclining demand for cosmetics products, which is expected to drive market growth. Perfumes are becoming more important for personal care. Various companies around the world are trying to produce innovative products in order to meet customers’ demand. Longevity of perfumes is one of the most significant consumer demands. As a result, delivering a long-lasting perfume is an important component in producing a positive consumer response.

Demand for perfumes is expected to rise as a result of introduction of organic and innovative products by various manufactures. In developing countries, consumer income has grown, thereby resulting in greater purchasing power for various personal care and cosmetics products for improvement of health & hygiene. Growing working-class population and rising use of beauty items are projected to drive demand for perfumes. In the upcoming years, such factors are expected to further propel perfume market revenue growth. However, adverse effects of perfumes due to the presence of toxic ingredients and rising demand for alternatives to perfumes are factors that could restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Top Profiled in the Global Perfume Market Report:

• L\'Oréal S.A

• Unilever plc

• Coty Inc

• Puig SL

• Avon Products, Inc.,

• The Procter & Gamble Company

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Mass Perfume

• Premium Perfume

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Online

• Offline

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Men

• Women

• Unisex

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

