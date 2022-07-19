Herbicides Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Herbicides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Herbicides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the herbicides market size is expected to grow from $30.75 billion in 2021 to $34.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global herbicide market size is expected to grow to $49.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The world population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050 and this is expected to significantly boost the herbicides market during the forecast period.

The herbicides market consists of sales of herbicides. Herbicides are commonly known as weed killers and are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants. Herbicides market consists of sales of herbicides. Herbicides are commonly known as weed killers and are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants.

Global Herbicides Market Trends

The herbicides market has registered a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions over the last 5 years. Such collaborations are mainly aimed at expanding the product range or distribution networks. This can also be attributed to low food commodity prices which affect pesticides manufacturers and distributors leading to industry consolidation.

Global Herbicides Market Segments

The global herbicides market is segmented:

By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based

By Mode of Action: Selective, Non-Selective

By Application: Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals

By Geography: The global herbicides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Herbicides Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides herbicides global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global herbicides market, herbicides global market share, herbicides global market segments and geographies, herbicides global market players, herbicides global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The herbicides global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Herbicides Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Basf Se, Bayer Ag, Dowdupont, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Monsanto Company, and Platform Speciality Products Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

