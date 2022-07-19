Global Hair Preparations Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Hair Preparations Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hair Preparations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hair preparations market size is expected to grow from $114.37 billion in 2021 to $123.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global hair preparation market size is expected to grow to $167.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing level of air pollution is expected to drive the hair preparations market growth.

The hair preparations manufacturing market consists of the sales of hair preparations. Hair preparations include sprays, bleaches, dyes, conditioners, rinses, shampoos, nutrient lotions, etc. which are applied topically in the hair.

Global Hair Preparations Market Trends

There is a growing preference by consumers for natural ingredient products in the hair preparations market. According to the survey conducted by Kari Gran, 75% of millennial women prefer buying natural products. Haircare product manufacturing companies are focusing on the development of natural ingredient products due to rising concerns of allergic reactions, hair and scalp problems by using synthetic ingredients.

Global Hair Preparations Market Segments

The global hair preparations market is segmented:

By Type: Hair Spray, Conditioner, Shampoo, Hair Oil, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Others

By Sex: Male, Female

By Base: Organic, Chemical

By Geography: The global hair preparations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Hair Preparations Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hair preparations market overviews, hair preparations market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global hair preparations market, hair preparations market share, hair preparations market segments and geographies, hair preparations industry trends, hair preparations market players, hair preparations market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hair preparations market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hair Preparations Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Unilever plc, Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Coty Inc, Procter & Gamble, BASF SE, SHISEIDO GROUP, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ORIFLAME COSMETICS AG, L’Oréal SA, and Revlon Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

