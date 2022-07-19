Advanced Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the advanced analytics market size is expected to grow to $74.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.1%. Growing usage of analytical solutions is likely to propel the advanced analytics market growth.

Want to learn more on the advanced analytics market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6415&type=smp

The advanced analytics market consists of sales of the advanced analytic technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a data analysis methodology that uses predictive modeling, machine learning algorithms, deep learning, business process automation, and other statistical approaches to analyze corporate data from a variety of data sources. Advanced analytics makes use of data science, which includes mature methods of analysis, to forecast future trends and predict the possibility of prospective events. While basic business intelligence and analytics can provide a picture of the business, advanced analytics can estimate future patterns or outcomes for a more in-depth insight into the organization. Advanced analytics provides a broader set of capabilities to cope with difficulties that typical backward-looking BI cannot, allowing for more strategic decision-making in the future.

Global Advanced Analytics Market Trends

Technology advancement is one of the key advanced analytics market trends gaining popularity. According to the advanced analytics market analysis, introducing new technologies or technology advancements will help the growth of the market rapidly and provide an enhanced product to the customers. For instance, in August 2021, CROSSMARK, a sales and marketing services agency, announced the national introduction of Accelerator, a state-of-the-art data analysis platform for CPG sales and marketing activities. The product uses big data technology to combine the largest data sets in the CPG industry with best-in-class analytics horsepower to deliver intuitive visualization of analytical tasks critical for smarter selling and faster growth. By employing machine learning (AI) capabilities and integrating new data sources, the platform is designed to grow over time.

Global Advanced Analytics Market Segments

The global advanced analytics market is segmented:

By Type: Big Data Analytics, Predictive Analytics

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical: Banking, Finance Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defence, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global advanced analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global advanced analytics market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-analytics-global-market-report

Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides advanced analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global advanced analytics market, advanced analytics global market share, advanced analytics global market segments and geographies, advanced analytics global market players, advanced analytics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The advanced analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, KNIME AG., Statsoft, Teletrac Navman Ltd, Procon Analytics, IMS Software Inc, and CloudMade.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics), By Vertical (Transportation And Logistics, BFSI, Travel And Hospitality, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Software, Services), Organization Sizes (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Lead Management, Data Management, Analytics and Reporting, Other Applications), By End-User (BFSI, IT And Telecom, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Consumer Goods And Retail, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sales-intelligence-global-market-report

Digital Twin Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin, System Digital Twin), By Technology (IoT & IIoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality, Big Data Analytics, 5G), By Application (Manufacturing, Energy & power, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Automobile, Others Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-twin-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/