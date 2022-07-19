Skin Care Products Market 2022-2028: Increasing awareness about personal care and skin care products

Market Size – USD 140.85 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skin care products market size is expected to reach USD 207.49 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for chemical free and natural products is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Variety of skin care products are available in the market such as anti-aging creams, sunscreens, body lotions and skin lightening cream and others. People have become more conscious about these creams. Consumer preferences have shifted towards natural skin care products because it provides better UV protection to the skin, have anti-aging properties which help to look younger.

Consumers spend more on skin care from an early age. They spend a considerable amount of time and money on products to reduce the signs of aging. Therefore, there is a growing interest in anti-aging skincare products with Vitamin-C, Vitamin-E, collagen, and others that delay skin aging. Consequently, number of manufacturers is increasing and these companies are focusing to enter the market through various strategies such as product innovations, and merger & acquisitions.

In the skin care products industry, rising consciousness about physical appearance and excellent skin quality is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development of new products, outstanding marketing campaigns used by existing major players are supporting market revenue growth.

Top Profiled in the Global Skin Care Products Market Report:

• Procter & Gamble

• Beiersdorf AG

• L\'Oréal S.A

• Unilever PLC

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Revlon, Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Shiseido

Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel Type Outlook

• Specialist Retail Stores

• Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies or Drug Stores

• Online Retail Channels

• Others

By Ingredient Type Outlook

• Natural or Organic

• Chemical

Key Takeaways of the Global Skin Care Products Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Skin Care Products industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Skin Care Products Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Skin Care Products Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

