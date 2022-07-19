Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic dye and pigment market size is expected to grow from $54.54 billion in 2021 to $60.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global synthetic dyes and pigments market size is expected to grow to $87.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The synthetic dyes and pigments market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry.

The synthetic dye and pigment market consists of the sales of synthetic dyes and pigments by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce synthetic organic and inorganic dyes and pigments, such as lakes and toners (except electrostatic and photographic).

Global Synthetic Dye And Pigment Market Trends

Many textiles companies are adopting eco-friendly dyes for producing textiles and fabrics. These companies do not use harmful dyes as they cause extensive damage to the environment and are known to cause skin allergies and respiratory diseases. Due to the positive environmental characteristics and low toxicity of eco-friendly dyes, many companies are moving toward eco-friendly organic dyes, though they are priced higher than inorganic dyes.

Global Synthetic Dye And Pigment Market Segments

By Type: Synthetic Dye, Synthetic Pigments

By Dye Type: Acid Dye, Reactive Dye, Disperse Dye, Basic Dye, VAT Dye, Others

By Pigment Type: Organic, Inorganic

By Application: Textiles, Food and Beverages, Paints and Coatings, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others

Subsegments Covered: Disperse Dyes, Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, VAT Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Other Dyes, Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments, Textile, Food and Beverages, Paper, Ink, Leather, Others, Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textile, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global synthetic dye and pigment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic dye and pigment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and synthetic dye and pigment global market growth, synthetic dye and pigment market share, synthetic dye and pigment market segmentation and geographies, synthetic dye and pigment market players, synthetic dye and pigment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic dye and pigment industry research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, The Chemours Co, Tronox Inc, Kronos Worldwide Inc, DIC Corporation, Kao Corporation, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Ferro Corp, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

