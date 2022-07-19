Strategies For Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Hydraulic Cylinder Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydraulic cylinder market size is expected to grow from $16.64 billion in 2021 to $17.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The hydraulic cylinders market size is expected to grow to $20.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The significant increase in demand from the construction industry is expected to drive the hydraulic cylinder market growth.

The hydraulic cylinder market consists of the sales of hydraulic cylinders by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used in a variety of power transfer applications, and can be single or double action. Hydraulic cylinders are actuation devices that will use pressurized hydraulic fluid to produce linear motion and force. It is a mechanical actuator that gives a unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke. Its multiple applications include usage in construction equipment, manufacturing machinery, elevators, and civil engineering. Important operating specifications for hydraulic cylinders are cylinder type, stroke, maximum operating pressure, bore diameter, and rod diameter. These hydraulic cylinders find many applications across various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, mining, oil, and gas.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the hydraulic cylinder market. Many companies are developing new and innovative products to provide enhanced services to their customers.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Segments

The global hydraulic cylinder market is segmented:

By Function: Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinder, Double Acting Hydraulic Cylinder

By Specification: Telescopic Cylinder, Tie Rod Cylinder, Mill Type Cylinder, Welded Cylinder

By Bore Size: Less Than 50 MM, 50 to 150 MM, Greater Than 150 MM

By Application: Industrial Equipment, Mobile Equipment

By End-User: Construction, Aerospace and Defense, Material Handling, Agriculture, Automotive, Mining, Oil and Gas, Marine, Others

By Geography: The global hydraulic cylinder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hydraulic cylinder industry overview, hydraulic cylinder market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global hydraulic cylinder market, hydraulic cylinder market share, hydraulic cylinder market segments and geographies, hydraulic cylinder market players, hydraulic cylinder market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hydraulic cylinder market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bosch Rexroth, Eaton, SMC Corporation, HYDAC, Texas Hydraulics Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Wipro Enterprises, LEO engineers, BDI, Enerpac Tool Group, Caterpillar Inc., Zenith Hydromatic, Spareage Hydro, and Kangaroo Hydraulics Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

