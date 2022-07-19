Geosynthetics Market is Assessed to Expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030

Geosynthetics Market Growth

Increase in demand for geosynthetics from the energy sectors, and cost-efficiency of geosynthetics fuel the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in infrastructural investments around the globe and surge in awareness toward waste management drive the global geosynthetics market growth.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geosynthetics market generated $13.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $37.9 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The geosynthetics market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the geosynthetics market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the geosynthetics market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

By type, the geomembranes segment held nearly two-fifths of the global geosynthetics market share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead by the end of 2030. The geogrids segment, however, would exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Some ruling enterprises in the global geosynthetics market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global geosynthetics industry include Freudenberg Group, Maccaferri S.p.A., Tensar International Corporation, AGRU, Huesker Group, Naue GmbH & Co. KG.

Based on application, the water/wastewater management segment held nearly two-fifths of the global geosynthetics market revenue in 2020, and is proposed to dominate by 2030. On the other hand, the energy segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

