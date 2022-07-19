Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solvent-based adhesives market size is expected to grow from $12.6 billion in 2021 to $13.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. As per TBRC’s solvent based adhesives industry outlook the market size is expected to grow to $16.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The solvent-based adhesives market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile manufacturing industry during the forecast period.

The solvent-based adhesives market consists of sales of solvent-based adhesives that are formulated on an elastomer dissolved in a solvent or phenolic/formaldehyde resins dissolved in a solvent.

Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Trends

Companies in the solvent-based adhesives market are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment, smart devices to gather real-time insights and optimize the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Segments

The global solvent-based adhesives market is segmented:

By Type: Polyurethane (PU), Styrenic Block, Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

By End-User Industry: Paper and Packaging, Building and Construction, Woodworking, Automotive and Transportation, Others

By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Geography: The global solvent-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solvent-based adhesives global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global solvent-based adhesives global market, solvent-based adhesives global market share, solvent-based global adhesives market segments and geographies, solvent based adhesives global market trends, solvent-based adhesives market players, solvent-based adhesives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solvent-based adhesives global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Everad Adhesives SAS, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Huntsman Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

