Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polystyrene-plastic material and resins market size is expected to grow to $68.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%. The demand for packaged goods increased the consumption of polystyrene for their packaging, driving the market.

The polystyrene market consists of the sales of polystyrene and related services. Polystyrene is a synthetic thermoplastic material formed through polymerizing styrene. It is used in modeled products, foams, and sheet materials.

Global Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Trends

According to the polystyrene-plastic material and resins industry overview, construction and packaging sectors in developing countries are increasingly using Expanded Polystyrene (EPS). EPS provides design and structural cohesion to construction projects and possesses physical and mechanical properties required for insulation, which is shaping the polystyrene-plastic material and resins market outlook. It is mostly used in the construction sector due to properties of closed air low thermal conductivity, low water absorption, lightweight, mechanical resistance, and sound resistance. EPS offers sound weight and volume performances compared to other building materials making construction simple.

Global Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Segments

The global polystyrene-plastic material and resins market is segmented:

By Product Type: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), General-Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

By Application: HVAC Insulation, Rigid Packaging, Seating, Flexible Packaging

By End-User Industry: Automotive Industry, Electronics, Thermal Insulation Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Industry, Packaging Industry, Construction Industry

By Geography: The global polystyrene-plastic material and resins market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: A.Schulman Inc, ACH Foam Technologies, Inc, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Americas Styrenics LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Austrotherm GmbH, BASF SE, BEWiSynbra Group, Brødr. Sunde as, and Chi Mei Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

