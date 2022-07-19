Gcc Luxury Market To Reach US$ 24.0 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 11.7%

Gcc Luxury Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Luxury Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the GCC luxury market reached a value of US$ 12.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. A luxury good is not a necessity but rather is deemed as a highly desirable product that makes life more comfortable. It includes high-quality products, such as cosmetics, fragrances, watches, automobiles, jewelry and handbags. These products not only enhance the living standards of an individual but also help in developing self-esteem. The GCC region has witnessed significant growth in the demand for luxury goods due to the rising disposable income levels of the masses, especially among young individuals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

GCC Luxury Market Trends:

The market in the GCC region is primarily driven by the rising brand consciousness among the masses. Along with this, the increasing prevalence of western fashion trends, coupled with the expanding working women population, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the tourism sector, especially in the UAE, acts as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing celebrity endorsements and the growing prevalence of social media marketing across the GCC region are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several market players are increasingly investing to extend the reach of their brand distribution network and open new stores across the region, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

GCC Luxury Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Travel and Hotels

• Cars

• Personal luxury Goods

• Food and Drinks

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Monobrand Stores

• Multibrand Stores

• Online Stores

• Others.

Breakup by Region:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Kuwait

• Qatar

• Oman and Bahrain

• Saudi Arabia and UAE

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the GCC luxury industry has also been analyzed with the profiles of prominent market players.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

