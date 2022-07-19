Electric Ships Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Electric Ships Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Ships Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric ships market size is expected to grow from $6.39 billion in 2021 to $7.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. As per TBRC’s electric ships market research the market size is expected to grow to $11.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%. The rise in the adoption of hybrid and electric propulsion for retrofitting ships is anticipated to drive the electric ships market growth.

The electric ship market consists of sales of the electric ships by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refer to a ship that runs on a battery. Ships that run on electricity instead of traditional gasoline are known as electric ships. These ships abide by all environmental rules and do not endanger marine life. Electric propulsion systems are an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuel in inland navigation and large commerce ships.

Global Electric Ships Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the electric ship market.

Global Electric Ships Market Segments

By Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid

By Mode of Operation: Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous

By System: Energy Storage Systems, Power Conversion, Power Generation, Power Distribution

By Power: Less Than 75KW, 75 to 150KW, 151 to 745KW, 746 to 7,560KW, Greater Than 7,560KW

By Range: Less Than 50Km, 50 to 100Km, 101 to 1000Km, Greater Than 1,000Km

By Geography: The global electric ships market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Electric Ships Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric ships global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric ships market, electric ships global market share, electric ships market segments and geographies, electric ships global market players, electric ships global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric ships market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Ships Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, Wartsila, Kongsberg, Norwegian Electric Systems AS, Corvus Energy, General Dynamics Electric Boat, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Leclanche SA, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Bureau Veritas, Canadian Electric Boat Company, Electrovaya Inc., Triton Submarines, Duffy Electric Boats, and Akasol AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

