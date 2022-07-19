Unified Endpoint Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Unified Endpoint Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Unified Endpoint Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Unified Endpoint Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the unified endpoint management market size is expected to grow from $6.22 billion in 2021 to $8.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. The global unified endpoint management solutions market size is expected to reach $23.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.8%. Rising cyber threats are promoting the unified endpoint management market growth.

The unified endpoint management market consists of sales of unified endpoint management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that securely manage all endpoints in an organization using a comprehensive solution. These tools help organizations to manage a growing range of end-user and internet of things requirements. They must maintain visibility and control across their endpoint environments from a unified platform. These encompass management, security, and identity across mobile devices and laptops, including (but not limited to) mobile phones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the unified endpoint management market. Major companies operating in the unified endpoint management sector are focused on new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Segments

The global unified endpoint management market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Development Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

By End-User: Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global unified endpoint management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, BlackBerry Limited, Citrix Systems Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Matrix42 AG, Microsoft Corporation, Mobileiron Inc, Sophos Group plc, Soti Inc, Zoho Corporation, Ivanti, VMware Inc, Lenovo, NortonLifeLock Inc, Nextlabs Inc, and Broadcomm Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

