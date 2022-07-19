Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the canned alcoholic beverages market size is expected to grow from $5.53 billion in 2021 to $6.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. As per TBRC’s canned alcoholic beverages market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $10.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. The rising demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages is expected to propel the canned alcoholic beverages industry growth.

The canned alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of canned alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a premixed drink packed in a metal can. Breweries ferment barley, wheat, and other grains to produce beer, while wineries ferment grapes to make wine. The alcohol (ethanol or ethyl alcohol) in canned alcoholic beverages is the ingredient that causes drunkenness.

Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are key trends gaining popularity in the canned alcoholic beverages market. The canned alcoholic beverages manufacturers are strategically partnering and collaborating to broaden products and services.

Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Segments

By Product: Wine, RTD Cocktails, Hard Seltzers

By Alcoholic Content: High, Medium, Low

By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Liquor Stores, Online, Others

By Geography: The global canned alcoholic beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides canned alcoholic beverages global market overviews, analysis and forecasts market size and growth, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bacardi Limited, Diageo plc, Brown-Forman Corporation, AB InBev, Treasury Wine Estates, Union Wine Company, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Pernod Ricard, Integrated Beverage Group LLC, Constellation Brands, Kona Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Limited, and Barefoot Cellars.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

