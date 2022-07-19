Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rehabilitation robotics market size is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2021 to $0.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The rehabilitation robotics market is expected to grow to $2.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.1%. During the forecast period rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases is expected to drive the rehabilitation robotics industry growth.

The rehabilitation robotics market consists of sales of rehabilitation robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the movement of people with impaired physical functioning. Rehabilitation robotics is the division of robotics for the development of robots that are used to help people to recover from physical trauma. The rehabilitation robots are automated machines that are designed to improve the movement of disabled persons with impaired physical functioning.

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Trends

The rapid adoption of assistive robotics for faster and more effective treatment has been a major trend in the rehabilitation robotics market. The adoption of assistive robots in the medical field is rising, for a faster and more effective treatment process and thus companies are investing more in new product development to meet the demand.

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segments

By Type: Exoskeleton Robots, Therapeutic Robots, Assistive Robots, Prosthetic Robots

By Patient Type: Adult, Pediatrics

By Part: Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity

By Application: Gait Therapy, Limb Mobility

By End-User: Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals

By Geography: The global rehabilitation robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides rehabilitation robotics market overviews, rehabilitation robotics market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global rehabilitation robotics market, rehabilitation robotics global market share, rehabilitation robotics global market segments and geographies, rehabilitation robotics global market players, rehabilitation robotics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The rehabilitation robotics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Myomo Inc, Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Hocoma AG, Cyberdyne Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Ekso Bionics, Rex Bionics Ltd, AlterG Inc., RU Robots, Woodway, Tyromotion, ABILITY Switzerland AG, Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Man&Tel Co., Ltd., Rehab-robotics Company Limited, Kinova, MRISAR, and Robotdalen.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

