Polycarbonate Sheets Market to Flourish Owing to Heavy Investments by Various Players

Polycarbonate Sheets Market Report

Surge in demand from the farming sector and rise in need for polycarbonate sheets from several end-use industries have boosted the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polycarbonate sheets market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights market characteristics, market potential, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Eswara Prasad, Manager, Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, stated, “Surge in demand from the farming sector and rise in need for polycarbonate sheets from several end-use industries have boosted the growth of the global polycarbonate sheets market. However, the environmental impact of polycarbonate sheets hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand from developed countries would unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

• The Covid-19 outbreak forced companies to halt their industrial activities which disrupted the manufacturing of polycarbonate sheets.

• However, the mass rollout of vaccination in multiple countries is expected to help the market get back on track.

The global polycarbonate sheets market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on type, the multiwall segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. However, the solid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the building & construction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. However, the electrical & electronics segment is estimated to contribute the highest share during the forecast period.

The global polycarbonate sheets market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Uvplastic Material Technology Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, Jiaxing Innovo Industries Co., Ltd., Polyvalley Technology Co., Ltd., Tuflite, Emco Industrial Plastics, Palram Industries Ltd, Exolon Group, Spolytech, and MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

