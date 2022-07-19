Advancements In Spine Surgery Technology Promotes Spine Implants Market Growth

Spine Implants Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advancements in spine surgery technologies will support the growth in manufacturing the medical devices of spine implants market. Cervical artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion and vertebral augmentation are major recent advancements in spinal surgery that use the latest technologies. According to the spine implants market overview, the spinal surgery will focus on developing less invasive approaches, preserving motion in the spinal segment, enhancing spinal fusion between adjacent segments, reducing postoperative pain and speeding recovery. For instance, In May 2021, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a US-based medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced the acquisition of 7D Surgical, for an undisclosed sum.

The global spine implants market size is expected to grow from $10.49 billion in 2021 to $13.11 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.6%. The global spine implants market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 and reach $16.67 billion in 2031.

The use of so-called smart metals for spine implants is one of the growing spine implants market trends. Smart implants are devices that can provide diagnostic capabilities at the same time as therapeutic benefits, which is predicted to be shaping the spine implants industry outlook. Smart implants have embedded sensors that provide real-time information to surgeons for positioning of the implant during the surgical procedure as well as post-operative evaluation for better patient care throughout the treatment pathway. Smart metals including alloys of nickel and titanium (NiTi), and copper-aluminum-nickel, have a unique quality to reestablish their shape at a specific temperature.

Major players covered in the global spine implants industry are Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

TBRC’s spine implants market report is segmented by product into spinal fusion devices, non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment devices, spinal bone stimulators and spine biologics, by procedure into open surgery, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), by material into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, by end user into hospitals, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, ambulatory surgical centers.

Spine Implants Global Market 2022 – By Product (Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators And Spine Biologics), By Procedure (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), By Material (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a spine implants market overview, forecast spine implants market size and growth for the whole market, spine implants market segments, geographies, spine implants market trends, spine implants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

