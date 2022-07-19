Advancements In Technology Steers Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Growth

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advancements in spine surgery technologies will support the spinal surgery devices and equipment industry growth. Cervical artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion and vertebral augmentation are major recent advancements in spinal surgery that use the latest technologies. Spinal surgeons will focus on using less invasive approaches, preserving motion in the spinal segment, enhancing spinal fusion between adjacent segments, reducing postoperative pain and speeding recovery. This combines navigation and robotic technologies that allow surgeons to quickly visualize anatomy and spinal structures in relation to one another.

According to the spinal surgery devices and equipment market analysis, the key players operating in the market are increasingly investing in developing in robotics surgery devices for spinal surgery. The integration of robotics and advanced navigation technology (computer-assisted, image-guidance) in spinal surgical procedures has helped the spine devices market to grow at an accelerated pace. These technologies enable surgeons to place spine devices with greater efficiency, accuracy, and precision. Adoption of the surgical robots in spinal surgery is gradually increasing with many hospitals offering robotic surgery for the treatment of various spinal diseases. Many manufacturers are focusing on developing surgical robots that can be used in spinal fusion surgeries along with the company’s implants and navigation tools. This has paved the wave for many strategic collaborations and new product launches that is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Read more on the Global Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-surgery-devices-and-equipment-market

The global spinal surgery devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $12.43 billion in 2021 to $15.60 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.6%. The global spinal surgery devices and equipment market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 and reach $19.95 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global spinal surgery devices and equipment industry are Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

North America was the largest region in the global spinal surgery devices and equipment market, accounting for 41.4% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the global spinal surgery devices and equipment market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.9% and 4.8% respectively from 2021-2026.

TBRC’s spinal surgery devices and equipment market report is segmented by product type into non-fusion devices, fusion devices, equipment, by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, by type of surgery into open surgery, minimally invasive surgery (MIS).

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – By Product Type (Non-Fusion Devices, Fusion Devices, Equipment), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers), By Type Of Surgery (Open Surgery And Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a spinal surgery devices and equipment market overview, forecast spinal surgery devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, spinal surgery devices and equipment market segments, geographies, spinal surgery devices and equipment market trends, spinal surgery devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6289&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Spine Implants Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Spine Biologics), By Procedure (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)), By Material (: Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic), By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spine-implants-global-market-report

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-equipment-global-market-report

Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Compression Pumps, Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages, Compression Tapes), By Technique (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), By Application ( Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment)– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/compression-therapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/