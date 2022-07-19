Outdoor Fitness Market Investments are Booming | Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market Value Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion

outdoor fitness equipment market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a common misconception that parks and recreation departments handle most outdoor exercise programs, but this is untrue. Anyone who has access to a green area can engage in outdoor exercise. It takes specialized knowledge to plan and build an outdoor workout space so that the investment meets the demands of each community. The ideal outdoor fitness setup can range from placing exercise equipment next to walking paths or outdoor gathering spaces to completely working outdoor gyms. Customers can increase their training alternatives in the outdoors in a variety of inventive methods that take up little room.

According to studies, those who perform their fitness regimens outside exercise longer and more frequently, benefiting from the variety that comes with choosing an outdoor activity. And there are now more options available than just the classic biking, running, and walking possibilities. Competitive "hotels, resorts, country clubs and multi-family housing organizations can employ an outdoor gym as an amenity that offers them an extra edge in the competition," as fitness centers are a vital asset to luring tenants in the hospitality, multi-family and student housing markets.

Moreover, lack of low-cost regular maintenance hinders organizations from obtaining high-priced training equipment for fitness centers and parks. The market's scarcity of low-cost regular maintenance has created the potential for manufacturers to launch new solutions with the sale of items that would cover maintenance and support at a cheap cost and encourage organizations to purchase high-end exercise equipment. Offering dual exercise qualities will help to cut total product prices because the user will not need to acquire separate equipment. For instance, a walker with an extended push-up bar will deliver two exercises in a single piece of equipment while reducing the cost of the product.

According to Allied Market Research, the outdoor fitness equipment market size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

According to CXOs, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the global fitness equipment industry, on the other hand, it has raised awareness among consumers to maintain proper fitness as exercising regularly would aid in improving fitness and would benefit in the long term. Rise in awareness among consumers has forced them to get into fitness, which, in return, increased the demand for in-home as well as outdoor fitness equipment. Furthermore, governments of different countries are taking initiatives for building outdoor fitness centers for their citizens and motivating them to get into fitness. These initiatives taken by governments are expected to increase the sales of outdoor fitness products, therefore boosting the growth of the overall fitness equipment industry.

Key Take Away

- Action Series segment dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

- Outdoor Gyms segment dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

- North America dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global outdoor fitness equipment market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into action series, heavy-duty series, and regular series. By application, it is segregated into public institutions, fitness parks & trails, government fitness centers, outdoor gyms, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global outdoor fitness equipment market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their outdoor fitness equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Landscape Structures Inc., Beckmann, SportsPlay Equipment, Inc., Wicksteed Leisure Ltd., PlayCore Inc., Outdoor Fitness, Inc., Proludic Ltd., Xccent, Inc., the Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd., and Kompan, Inc.

