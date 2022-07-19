Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Size is Anticipated To Boom USD 13.85 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate in the global platform is due to its application in footwear, foam, and packaging industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market is forecast to reach USD 13.85 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene-vinyl acetate is a copolymer of vinyl acetate and ethylene. The chemical is an extremely elastic and tough thermoplastic that consists of excellent clarity and gloss and with very little odor.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate has many attractive properties, including low cost, good flex-crack and puncture resistance, excellent adhesion for many polar and nonporous substrates, and good heat-sealing and hot-tack. Ethylene-vinyl acetate are used in extrusion film processes for applications, including surface protection, packaging, and greenhouse covers, as well as in photovoltaic cell encapsulation.

The growing focus of global economies to invest in clean power is expected to increase investments and drive the global ethylene vinyl acetate market in the field of solar energy. Technological advancements such as solar cell encapsulation is one major opportunity in the ethylene-vinyl acetate market.

The growth in population and increase in the disposable income of the people in countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to propel the demand for packaging in the Asia Pacific region, which in turn will propel the demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate market. The growth in the construction sector is fueling the demand for adhesives in India. The government's plan for 'Housing for All by 2022' is providing ample growth opportunity for the market.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2455

Leading Players- Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Celanese Corporation, Clariant AG, Sipchem, Arkema S.A., Innospec Inc., Lyondellbasell Industries NV, and Hanwha Chemical, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The demand of the global ethylene vinyl acetate market is rising due to the growing demand for the copolymer in flexible packaging applications in various end-use industries globally.

Excellent toughness, good stress-crack resistance, and high tensile elongation are some properties of the market product that make it very popular among manufacturers. It has emerged as a high-performing and cost-effective packaging material in several industries.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate is commonly known as expanded rubber or foam rubber. It is generally used as a shock absorber in sports shoes. Ethylene-vinyl acetate foam is used as padding in equipment for different kinds of sports such as bicycle saddles, ski boots, boxing hockey, pads, and mixed martial arts gloves and helmets, wakeboard boots, fishing reel handles, and fishing rods.

The footwear segment dominated the market in 2020. Ethylene-vinyl acetate resins are used in the footwear industry as they are lightweight; they can resist compression and are also available in different colors. They are among the most widely used material for shoes. It is also used for the manufacture of outsoles, sock liners, and sometimes even the entire footwear.

The demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate market in North America is witnessing high growth due to the rising demand from end-use industries, such as packaging, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Even though the demand for the market was affected by the economic slowdown in the region, the majority of these economies were able to recover from the heat of the crisis.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-market

Type Outlook:

Very Low-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Low-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

High-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Application Outlook:

Foam

Extrusion Coating

Film

Compounding and Wire & Cable

Solar cell encapsulation

Hot melt adhesives

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2455

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market.

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market revenue growth?

Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market over the forecast years?

Which are the leading players in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.