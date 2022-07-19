Submit Release
Smart Demand Response Market Size 2022, Top Companies Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Report By 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Demand Response Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global smart demand response market reached a value of US$ 25.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027. Smart demand response is a pre-arranged agreement between the utility management authority and the consumer to reduce electricity consumption and load on the smart grid without blackouts, downtime and congestion. It enables the users to select non-essential loads, which can be shed by themselves or by the utility during peak hours.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-demand-response-market/requestsample

Global Smart Demand Response Market Trends:

The global smart demand response market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies. With the growing energy requirements, smart grids are widely integrated with smart demand response systems to utilize automatic switching to divert and optimize power consumption. Smart demand response also aids in reducing the overall installation costs, operating costs and potential grid failures. Moreover, extensive infrastructural developments and the implementation of favorable government policies are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of lighting networks with the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud technologies provide real-time insights and alerts on power consumption to the consumer and the producer is also providing a positive outlook to the market.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-demand-response-market

Global Smart Demand Response Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• ABB Ltd
• Eaton Corporation plc
• Enel S.p.A.
• General Electric Company
• Hitachi Ltd
• Honeywell International Inc
• Itron Inc.
• Johnson Controls International plc
• Oracle Corporation
• Schneider Electric SE
• Siemens AG.

Breakup by Application:

• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

