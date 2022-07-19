Vitamin D3 Market Size Expected to Reach USD 233.8 Million at a CAGR 3.0% by 2030

Reports And Data

Global vitamin D3 market size was USD 180.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin D3 market size is expected to reach USD 233.8 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid technology advancements in pharmaceutical sector has led to scaling up production of vitamin D3 products in the market, thereby increasingly fulfilling demand of more adoption of fortified food products in homes. This trend is driven by two factors such as initiatives taken by government and world regulatory bodies to promote these products and rising self-awareness amongst general population to threats of an unhealthy diet on personal and professional life, these are main factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period and generate further demand. It is practical to increase the production furthermore to meet rapidly rising demand for such food products. Animal feed industry is also a potentially attractive shore due to the nature of being a consolidated industry as well as potential to generate value in terms of other allied industries such as dairy or farms. Additionally, other factors such as lifestyle choices and external environment play a key part in influencing health in these challenging times thereby boosting the need for a more nutritious dietary regime.

However, challenges do continue in adoption of vitamin D3 in common households due to excessive consumption of vitamin D3 supplements. Excessive consumption of vitamin D-rich food materials/ supplements can result in a condition known as ‘vitamin D toxicity’ wherein, presence of excessive calcium in the bloodstream (hypercalcemia) can cause health complications resulting in vomiting, dehydration, and extreme weakness in the body. More severe cases can lead to bone-related complications and kidney disorders. This is one of the primary challenges in expansion of this market, which is expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/255

Report Overview:

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2030, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Vitamin D3 by 2030. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Vitamin D3 market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

BASF SE, GSK plc, American Way Cooperation, Pfizer Inc., Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co., Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Limited, Kraft Foods Group., LycoRed Ltd., and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vitamin-d3-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Vitamin D3 Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Vitamin D3 Tablets & Capsules

Vitamin D3 Powder

Vitamin D3 Crystallization

Vitamin D3 Creams

Vitamin D3 Oils

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Healthcare Supplements

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Animal and Pet Feed

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/255

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client’s requirements. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best-customized report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.