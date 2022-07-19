Retinal Surgery Devices Market To Reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.9%

Retinal Surgery Devices Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retinal Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global retinal surgery devices market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2022-2027

Eyes represent one of the vital sensory organs in the human body, which assist in sending visual impulses to the brain. Any damage or infection in the eyes needs to be treated with the utmost care and precautions. Consequently, retinal surgery devices, such as vitrectomy packs, surgical instruments, vitrectomy machines, retinal laser equipment and microscopic illumination equipment, are utilized for treating retinal diseases like macula pucker, diabetic retinopathy and macular hole. These devices are generally produced using stainless steel and medical-grade silicon for improved sterility.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Trends:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2016. Thus, the growing diabetic population, in confluence with the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal eye diseases, represents one of the significant factors bolstering the market growth. Diabetic retinopathy is a serious sight-threatening complication, which causes progressive damage to the retina and affects the retinal circulatory system. Apart from this, leading manufacturers in the industry are increasing their research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative surgical devices, which are equipped with fundus imaging units, micro-incision technology and endoillumination systems. These devices aid in enhancing intraoperative efficiency, visualization and control. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures that lead to only minor scarring and minimize pain and discomfort is anticipated to boost the demand for retinal surgery devices in the upcoming years.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Alcon Vision LLC

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

• Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

• Escalon Medical Corp.

• Iridex Corporation

• Leica Microsystems GmbH

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Nidek Co. Ltd.

• Optos PLC

• Second Sigh Medical Products Inc.

• Synergetics USA, Inc.

• Topcon Corporation.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Vitrectomy Machines

• Retinal Laser Equipment

• Surgical Instruments

o Cannulas

o Forceps

o Cutters

o Cryoprobes

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• Diabetic Retinopathy

• Retinal Detachment

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmology Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

