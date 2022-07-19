Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2022-2027: A $459+ Million Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global cosmetic preservatives market to reach US$ 459.56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global cosmetic preservatives market size reached US$ 307.24 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 459.56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What is Cosmetic Preservatives Market ?

Cosmetic preservatives assist in preventing the growth of harmful bacteria and mold in personal care and cosmetic products. They have antioxidant properties that can protect against alterations caused by exposure to oxygen. At present, they are commonly used in lipsticks, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, moisturizers, face washes, shower cleansers, nail polishes, nail glues, hair gels, and body washes worldwide.

Market Trends

At present, increasing concerns among individuals about physical appearances, along with the rising influence of social media platforms, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for cosmetic preservatives around the world. In addition, rapid urbanization, expanding purchasing power of consumers and numerous product innovations are catalyzing the demand for premium quality cosmetic products around the world. This, along with the introduction of organic and vegan preservatives and the incorporation of advanced technologies in the production process, is projected to strengthen the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Akema Fine Chemicals

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Chemipol

Clariant AG

Lonza Group AG

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Symrise AG

Dow Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic Preservatives

Natural Preservatives

Breakup by Product:

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Releasers

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Inorganic Chemicals

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids and their Salts

Others

Breakup by Application:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Toiletries

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup and Color Products

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

