Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2022-2027: A $459+ Million Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com
The global cosmetic preservatives market to reach US$ 459.56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global cosmetic preservatives market size reached US$ 307.24 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 459.56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
What is Cosmetic Preservatives Market ?
Cosmetic preservatives assist in preventing the growth of harmful bacteria and mold in personal care and cosmetic products. They have antioxidant properties that can protect against alterations caused by exposure to oxygen. At present, they are commonly used in lipsticks, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, moisturizers, face washes, shower cleansers, nail polishes, nail glues, hair gels, and body washes worldwide.
Market Trends
At present, increasing concerns among individuals about physical appearances, along with the rising influence of social media platforms, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for cosmetic preservatives around the world. In addition, rapid urbanization, expanding purchasing power of consumers and numerous product innovations are catalyzing the demand for premium quality cosmetic products around the world. This, along with the introduction of organic and vegan preservatives and the incorporation of advanced technologies in the production process, is projected to strengthen the growth of the market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Akema Fine Chemicals
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
BASF SE
Chemipol
Clariant AG
Lonza Group AG
Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Symrise AG
Dow Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Synthetic Preservatives
Natural Preservatives
Breakup by Product:
Paraben Esters
Formaldehyde Releasers
Phenol Derivatives
Alcohols
Inorganic Chemicals
Quaternary Compounds
Organic Acids and their Salts
Others
Breakup by Application:
Skin and Sun Care Products
Hair Care Products
Toiletries
Fragrances and Perfumes
Makeup and Color Products
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
