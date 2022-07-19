Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2017–2027

Reports And Data

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market report also sheds light on supply chains changes in the trends of upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market size is estimated to reach USD 10.37 Billion from USD 6.02 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the introduction of stringent regulatory policies pertaining to workplace safety. According to a report of National Statistics Health & Safety Executives, nearly 12,000 workers die each year in the U.K., and 67% of the deaths are a result of high asbestos exposure. The safety standards set by the regulatory agencies like the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), mainly in North America and Europe, are bolstering the demand for respiratory protective equipment from the industrial workplaces.

The expansion of transportation, construction, oil and gas, and textile industries in the Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, is creating lucrative opportunities for respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market growth.

In 2019, the Respiratory protective equipment accounted for approximately 11% of the global revenue for the protective gear market. The growing prevalence of infectious biological hazards such as Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) are positively impacting the industry growth. Moreover, the recent coronavirus outbreak has led to unprecedented demand for protective gear from healthcare workers. The healthcare sector is generating the highest demand for the product, especially a full-face respirator in the current crisis. The escalating demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals will supplement the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market share over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global respiratory protective equipment market are 3M, Honeywell International, MSA Safety, Dragerwerk, Kimberly-Clark, Alpha Pro Tech, Avon Protection Systems, Jayco Safety Products, and Bullard, Gentex, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The escalating demand for masks, respirators, gloves, and protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic is positively impacting the Respiratory protective equipment market growth.

• Based on type, the Air Purifying Respirators (APRs) segment dominates the respiratory protective equipment market share and is set to witness a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027 on account of extensive usage of APRs by industrial workers for protection against noxious gases and vapors.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the retail sales segment is forecast to exhibit a notable growth rate of 7.7% over the analysis period.

• In terms of end-use, the oil and gas industry dominated the market revenue share in 2019. However, the healthcare & pharmaceutical sector is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8% through 2027. Moreover, an unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic is further bolstering segmental growth.

• The APAC region is forecast to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.6% on account of the exponential growth of the textile sector, primarily in India and China.

• North America accounted for the second-largest share in the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market in 2019 and is set to witness a notable CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

• Europe is forecast to register a substantial growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period.

• These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, rising investments by key industry players in R&D activities will further bolster market growth over the analysis period.

• In April 2020, The Trump Administration collaborated with 3M, a multinational conglomerate corporation operating in the fields of worker safety, consumer goods, and U.S. health care, to import additional respirators worth USD 166.5 billion into the United States.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market on the basis of type, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Air-Purifying Respirators

• Supplied-Air Respirators

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Defense & Public Safety Services

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Construction

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Direct/Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

