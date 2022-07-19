India Face Mask Market Is Eventual to Reach $455.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of -5.6% from 2021 to 2030

India Face Mask Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India face mask market size was valued at $428.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $455.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR of -5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID-19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, measles, tuberculosis (TB), diphtheria, and others creates the India face mask market demand. In addition, increase in government initiatives along with various communities and NGOs to make people aware about the airborne diseases through online and offline advertisements augment the growth of face mask market. Moreover, the government has also released guidelines in which they have mentioned the precautions needed during the airborne diseases so that people can protect themselves from the infectious viruses. Furthermore, digital marketing promotions by manufacturers create awareness about the quality of masks and their ability to slow down spread of airborne viruses. Hence, the awareness about such infections boosts the India face mask market growth.

Key findings of the study

Dust Mask segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of -3.1% during the forecast period

Disposable segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of -4.8% during the forecast period.

Premium segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of -4.4% during the forecast period.

N95 respirators segment was the highest contributor to the market is estimated to reach $292.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of -6.2% during the forecast period.

Reusable segment was the highest contributor to the market is estimated to reach $350.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of -5.8% during the India face mask market forecast.

According to the CXOs of the leading companies, innovation is the key for the growth of the India face mask market in terms of value sales. The rise in demand for various face masks among the customers makes way for the manufacturers to come up with face mask comprising of features such as filters, disposable, and reusable.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, the world’s top face mask manufacturers have witnessed a rapid growth in the sales of respiratory protective products. The fear of COVID-19 pandemic has certainly become one of the top factors, which fuels the exceptional growth of face masks such as N95 respirators and surgical masks. Moreover, owing to the outbreak of airborne diseases many countries around the world have seen that consumers are stockpiling N95 respirators, surgical masks, and other respirators mask, which has caused a significant shortage of face masks in some of the markets.

Though healthcare regulatory authorities have recommended that the use of face mask respirators should be limited to healthcare workers, many individuals are also purchasing these masks to mitigate the risk of getting COVID-19 infection and preventing its transmission. Such factors boost the sales of face masks from medical outlets. This in turn fosters the market growth.

The millions of people are suffering from pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1 infectious viruses owing to which millions of people have already died. Moreover, social distancing and use of face mask is only the way to keep people away from infectious virus like COVID-19. Health regulatory authorities have recommended the use of N95 respirators to be limited to healthcare workers.

However, number of individuals are also buying these masks to diminish the risk of getting COVID-19 infection and preventing its transmission.

According to India face mask market analysis, the India face mask market is segmented into product type, nature, price-point, and distribution channel. By type, the market is categorized into surgical mask, dust mask, and N95 respirators. By nature, it is categorized into disposable and reusable. By price-point, it is divided into economic and premium. By distribution channel, it is classified into direct distribution, hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, and others.

The number of social media users have increased considerably with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, government and NGOs are creating awareness regarding the face mask products and services on these social media platforms. Social media is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media awareness strategy, the India face mask market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments. All these India face mask market trends is creating India face mask market opportunities.

The key players operating in the India face mask industry include 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, and Cambridge Mask Co. All these major market players have adopted wide range of strategies to expand their customer reach in the market.

