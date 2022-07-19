Global Building Energy Management Solution Market Is Expected to Reach $44.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in activities in the construction sector and rise in demand for HVAC control & energy management systems drive the growth of the building energy management solution market. Based on component, the services segment generated the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global building energy management solution market was estimated at $8.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $44.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in activities in the construction sector and rise in demand for HVAC control & energy management systems drive the growth of the building energy management solution market. At the same time, surge in demand for HVAC housing, owing to rapid population growth has supplemented the growth even more. Furthermore, increase in use of wired energy management systems in HVAC and Non-HVAC spaces has created lucrative opportunities in the industry.



Covid-19 scenario-

Lockdown measures in several countries gave way to delayed manufacturing & production activities in the majority of industry verticals, which impacted the global building energy management solution market negatively.

However, the market has recovered pretty fast.

The global building energy management solution market is analyzed across type, component, application, and region. Based on type, the wired segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding nearly 90% of the market. The wireless segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period.



Based on component, the services segment generated the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global market. The hardware segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering around one-third of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.7% by 2031. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.



Top Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global building energy management solution market report include Accrent Inc, Mcloud Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc., and General Electric Company. They have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

