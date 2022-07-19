Pay TV Market Size 2022-2027, Top Companies, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

Pay TV Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pay TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”,The global pay TV market value reached a of US$ 182.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 197.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.45% during 2022-2027.

Pay television (TV) is a consumer subscription-based television broadcasting service, generally accessed through a satellite, an internet protocol (IP) TV, or cable. A Pay TV viewer subscribes to bundled content and leases a propriety coaxial cable or satellite dish network set-top box. Besides television channels, Pay TV offers numerous additional features, such as gaming, TV shopping, video-on-demand, and multi-room charging. It also provides other benefits like a single convergent stack for end-to-end solutions, including combine billing, customer management, and payment, apart from high cost-effectiveness, scalability, and transparency of operations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Pay TV Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of video-on-demand and high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) video qualities is one of the key factors driving the global pay TV market. Moreover, the escalating demand for IP television at inexpensive prices, the increasing utilization of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) and rising technological advancementsare further propelling the market growth. In addition to this, theemergence of 5G internet connectivity, accessibility to value-added services, and the inclination of consumers toward user-generated subscriptions, and advertisements, are some of the other growth-inducing factors contributing to the growth of the pay TV market.

Global Pay TV Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bharti Airtel Limited, DIRECTV (AT&T Communications), Dish Network Corporation, DishTV India, Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks), Foxtel ( News Corp.), Rostelecom PJSC, Tata Sky and Tricolor TV.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Postpaid

Prepaid

Breakup by Technology Type:

Cable TV

DTT and Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

