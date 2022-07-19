Tea Extracts Market 2022-2028: Increasing Need For Natural Ingredients, And Rising Preference For Clean-Label Beverages

Reports And Data

The Global Tea Extracts Market size was USD 2,488.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tea Extracts Market size is expected to reach USD 4,160.7 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of tea extracts market can be attributed to rising awareness among people about health benefits of natural flavors. At present, consumers consider taste or flavor of beverages to be one of the most essential components that persuade them to try those beverages.

Demand for food & beverages with healthy and natural flavors is increasing globally. Taste/flavor of a beverage is one of the most essential components that persuades consumers to try that particular beverage. Natural extracts such as tea extracts can balance or enhance flavor of a beverage with a much better consistent taste and improved stability than concentrates or juices. Use of tea extracts in beverages as a flavoring agent provides a long-lasting effect that artificial flavors cannot otherwise offer. These are some of the factors driving revenue growth of the global tea extracts market.

Request for Sample PDF @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4645

Key Players operating in the industry:

• The Archer Daniels Midland Company,

• Martin Bauer Group,

• Givaudan,

• DuPont,

• Indena SPA,

• Kemin Industries Inc.,

• Finlays,

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

Competitive landscape of the global tea extracts market is moderately fragmented with a number of key players operating on global and regional levels. Key players are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to expand respective product portfolios and gain a robust footing in the global market.

Market Segmentation:

Extract Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Black Tea

• Green Tea

• Oolong Tea

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Online

• Offline

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Powder

• Liquid

• Encapsulated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetic

• Others

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/4645

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• By extract type, green tea segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Green tea extracts help in reducing inflammation and blood pressure. These also lower blood fat levels by hindering fat absorption. Additionally, these extracts have high antioxidant content that are beneficial for reducing oxidative stress in the human body. Hence, these can help in reducing signs of aging and providing immunity against various chronic diseases.

• By form, powder segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020. Usage of powder tea extracts can often result in low chances of contamination. These also provide easy means of storage and transportation. These extracts contain more active ingredients, compared to tea leaves, and should be effectively used even in a very small quantity. Extensive usage of powder tea extracts as a raw material for energy drinks, supplements, and herbal medicines is driving revenue growth of this segment.

• By application, cosmetics segment revenue is expected grow at a rapid rate over forecast period. Tea extraction is extensively used to prevent skin aging caused due to exposure to sunlight. As per a recent study, topical treatment with tea extracts for a longer period of time can considerably enhance elasticity of skin. Besides, these extracts are found to be very beneficial for reducing skin roughness & facial wrinkles and decreasing skin moisture.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

• The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Tea Extracts market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

• An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

• Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

• The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, and marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Request for customized report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4645

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.