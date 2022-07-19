Calcium Stearate Market To Reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.97%

Calcium Stearate Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Calcium Stearate Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global calcium stearate market size reached US$ 1.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.97% during 2022-2027.

Calcium stearate (C36H70O4.Ca), also known as octadecanoic acid calcium salt, is a carboxylate of calcium salt that is produced by the reaction of stearic acid and calcium oxide. It is characterized by a white to off-white color, low water solubility, and low toxicity. Typically sold in a waxy powder form commercially, it is available in a liquid form with 50% dispersion. This metallic stearate is widely utilized in numerous industrial and commercial applications, including food and beverages, cosmetics, and polymers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Calcium Stearate Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rapid product utilization as an external lubricant in plastic manufacturing applications. This can be attributed to the increased production rates of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Moreover, the augmenting demand for rubber and lubricating agents in the automotive sector is providing an impetus to the market. Additionally, the growing implementations of calcium stearate to manufacture matte-finish papers are further resulting in a higher product uptake. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include considerable growth in packaging, cosmetic products and consumer durable industries, rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Global Calcium Stearate Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with some of the key players:

• BELIKE Chemical Co. Ltd.

• FACI SPA

• Kali Chem Industries,

• Seoul Fine Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

• Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog

• Hallstar Company, Baerlocher GmbH

• Barium & Chemicals Inc.

• CellMark Inc.

• Hummel Croton Inc.

• Dover Chemical Corporation

• Ferro Corporation

• Allan Chemical Corporation

• Norac Additives Inc.

• PMC Biogenix and Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG.

Breakup by Grade:

• Technical Grade

• Pharma Grade

• Food Grade

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Plastic and Rubber Industry

• Construction Industry

• Personal Care Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Pulp and Paper Industry

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

