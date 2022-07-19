Frozen Potato Market Is Prospective to Reach $74.40 Billion by 2025:

Frozen Potato Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global frozen potato market was estimated at $57.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $74.40 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in number of quick service restaurants and high disposable income of people augment the growth of the global frozen potato market. On the other hand, high cost associated with frozen potato products hampers the market growth to some extent. However, growth in demand in emerging economies expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region in terms of consumption of different kinds of frozen potato products mainly frozen French fries. Further, this region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rapid development of the food & beverages sector of different countries in the region including China, India, Korea, and others. LAMEA is expected to own second highest CAGR in the global frozen potato market due to rise in disposable income and significant growth of food & beverage industry. The developed nations of North America and Europe are relatively mature markets and are expected to grow with a decent CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Frozen Potato Market:

Based on product type, French fries was the highest contributor to the global frozen potato market accounted for about 40% of the total market share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant shareholder of the global market in 2025, due to high growth rate of population and frozen potato products demand over there.

Frozen French fries occupied the highest market with almost half of the frozen potato market share in 2017, and is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the commercial segment is expected to lead in terms of demand for frozen potato products with a lucrative CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period.

Hash brown is anticipated to be the second highest growing product segment of global frozen potato market at a lucrative CAGR from 2017 to 2025, in terms of value.

Based on type, the French fries segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2025. In addition, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. Othe segments analyzed in this report include hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and others.

Based on end-user, the commercial segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global market share in the year 2018, and is expected to dominate during the study period. At the same time, this segment would portray the CAGR of 3.9% till 2025. The report also analyses residential segment.

By geography, Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2018 to 2025. Furthermore,the region would showcase at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the period. The report also analyzes the market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global frozen potato market report include 11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH, Albert Bartlett and Sons, Alexia Foods, American Lorain, ASTRA Food Processing Plant Company, Procesadora Andina de Papa S.R.L. (Pa&Pa), Al-Salam Cooling Co., Pohjolan Peruna Oy, Ningxia Yujing Food Co. Ltd., Meade Potato Company, Manohar International Private Limited, Marvel Packers, and Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA.

