Self-Care Medical Devices Market To Reach US$ 32.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR) of 7.27%

Self-Care Medical Devices Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Self-Care Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global self-care medical devices market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.27% during 2022-2027.

Self-care medical devices refer to equipment that are widely used to monitor the vital parameters of patients in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. They are integrated with sensors that measure and display physiological information related to blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar level, and hypertension. The demand for self-care medical devices is increasing across the globe due to the inclination toward home-based healthcare treatments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the masses. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyles led by individuals, along with the hectic schedules of working professionals. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements leading to the increased adoption of wearable technologies and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with self-care medical devices are impacting the market growth favorably. Other factors, including the growing geriatric population, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.

Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

2. Medtronic plc. (MDT)

3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

4. Bayer HealthCare LLC (BAYRY)

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg (PHG)

6. General Electric Company (GE)

7. FF. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (RHHBY)

8. ResMed Inc. (RMD)

9. OMRON CORP (OMRNY)

10. Martifarm Ltd.

11. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

12. Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

13. B. Braun Melsungen

Breakup by Device Type:

1. Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

2. PD

3. Sleep Apnea Devices

4. Insulin Pumps

5. Body Temperature Monitors

6. Inhalers

7. Pedometers

8. Blood Pressure Monitors

9. Nebulizers

10. Male External Catheters

11. Holter Monitors

Breakup by End-User:

1. Geriatric

2. Pediatrics

3. Adults

4. Pregnant Women

5. Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Pharmacies

2. Online Stores

3. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

