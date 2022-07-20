Submit Release
Pay Cash 4 Houses Now Helping Homeowners Quickly Sell Their Homes During a Divorce

A divorce is hard enough, with having to divvy up all the assets. Pay Cash 4 Houses makes selling the family home a lot easier, and hassle free.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pay Cash 4 Houses (https://paycash4houses.net/) is now making divorcing couples’ lives a bit easier by offering cash for a quick, stress-free sale of the family home in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We understand how difficult divorce is, especially when it comes to selling the place where you intended to make lifelong memories as a family,” said a company spokesperson. “Emotions aside, if the family is upside down on the mortgage, meaning they owe more than it’s worth, they are facing a short sale and more financial stress. There may also be tax consequences for holding onto a home, and mental health consequences if the couple remains under the same roof for the sole reason of retaining ownership in the asset. We offer of a fast, efficient solution. Sell the house to Pay Cash 4 Houses for cash so you can move on.”

Pay Cash 4 Houses offers cash for homes in any condition. Absolutely no renovations are required. As this is a home buying company and not a real estate firm, there are no commissions or fess to worry about. Rather than facing off with your ex in a long battle about what to do with the house, and having to invest money in order to get it ready for the market, divorcing couples can simply sell the house for a cash, and move on with their lives.

Fill out the form at paycash4houses.net, or call 904-531-3113 for a no-obligation quote.


About Pay Cash 4 Houses

Pay Cash 4 Houses buys houses in Jacksonville, Florida, and we pay you for your house in cash! This means you can get a quick sale no matter what condition the house is in. Free yourself from the nightmare of cleaning, renovating and staging your home, and simply go the new and progressive way to sell your house in Jacksonville – fast, for cash.

Contact Details:

1824 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
United States

Deanna Fung
Pay Cash 4 Houses
+1 904-531-3113
email us here

