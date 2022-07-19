Liquid Soap Market Size [2021-2027] | Industry Projected to Worth $28.79 Billion at 5.9% CAGR during Forecast Period

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global liquid soap market Size is projected to reach USD 28.79 Billion in 2027, at CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period 2020-2027| Advent of Innovative Soap Dispenser to Bolster Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid soap market size is projected to be worth USD 28.79 billion by the end of 2027 on account of the increasing awareness and serious adoption of health and hygiene protocols. The current pandemic of COVID-19 is also propelling the demand for hygiene maintenance among people. The increasing population and prevalence of infectious diseases have led to a rising need to maintain sanitation both on a personal level as well in surroundings, thereby fueling the demand for innovative home cleaning products such as the liquid soap. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Liquid Soap Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of the market stood at USD 17.48 billion in 2019 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2027.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/liquid-soap-market-103020

Liquid Soap Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 17.48 billion Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 28.79 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.9% 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Historic Years 2016 - 2018 Forecast Years 2020 - 2027 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered The 3M Company (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Colgate-Palmolive Co.(U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.), Lion Corporation (Japan), Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Unilever (U.K.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the liquid soap market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

The 3M Company (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Colgate-Palmolive Co.(U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Other vendors

Drivers & Restraints-



Advent of Innovative Soap Dispenser to Bolster Growth

Liquid soaps have emerged as a strong competition to the conventional bathing and laundry bars ever since their launch about a decade ago. The most important feature increasing its sales across the world is its easy-to-squeeze nature that guarantees zero-germ contact with the previous user. This, coupled with the fact that they come in refillable packs and are an easy way to control the spread of bacterial and viral disease. Besides this, the increasing technological advancements in soap packaging and the advent of innovative dispenser units are likely to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the presence of toxin ingredients such as triclosan and parabens in the soap formula may sometimes have adverse effects on the human skin, thereby challenging the market. Besides this, these products packed in plastic to avoid leakage and the excessive use of plastic increases the carbon footprint of the industries, thereby causing hindrance to the overall market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the prevalence of COVID19 is further propelling the demand for liquid soaps and other sanitary products in all parts of the world, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Segment-

Bath & Body Soaps Segment to Dominate Market on Account of Increasing Inclination Towards Good Hygiene Practices

Based on product type, the bath & body soaps segment earned 58.74% liquid soap market share in 2019 on account of the increasing preference for following good hygiene standards and maintaining the cleanliness of the body. Besides this, the advent of various flavored bath and body soaps further propelled its demand in the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/liquid-soap-market-103020

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Earned Dominant Shares Owing to Increasing Sensitivity Towards Cleanliness

North America holds significant share in global market. This is since the U.S. launched the first liquid soap, the popularity of which later spread to other parts of the world. Therefore, this region has the significant number of consumers. In addition to this, North America holds the record for the highest number of coronavirus patients as per the John Hopkins University report by April 2020. As per the Healthy Handwashing Study 2020 conducted by Bradley Corporation in January 2020, an average American washes hands more than 6 times in a day comprising of 78% of the total American population. Additionally, this study further reveals that 88% of this population wishes to continue following strict hygiene habits even after the pandemic is over.

In 2019, Asia Pacific earned a revenue of USD 6.12 billion and emerged dominant. Asia Pacific market is likely to continue its dominance in the forecast period on account of the presence of the highest population, evolving hotel management industry, and rise in awareness about the importance of hygiene.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Investing Massively on Product Expansion to maintain Foothold in the Market

The nature of this market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of many companies. On the contrary, major players such as Unilever, Colgate, and Henkel are focusing on the expansion of the portfolio to maintain the named of their brand in the top list. Besides this, players are adopting other plans such as new product launches and are massively investing in the same to stay put in the competition.

The Report Discusses the following Questions

What is the competitive landscape?

How will favorable population dynamics impact the liquid soap market?

Which strategies are adopted by players to gain impetus in the market?

What are the current developments in the market?

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/liquid-soap-market-103020

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Liquid Soap Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Bath & Body Soaps Dish Soaps Laundry Soaps Others By Application (Value) Household Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Convenience Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Some of the Key Industry Developments of the Liquid Soap Market include:

January 2020 – A new dish soap in the form of spray was introduced by the brand of Procter & Gamble called Dawn for cleaning utensils.

October 2018 – A new online channel called ‘drbronners./tmall.hk’ was launched as an expanded store of Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps Company in China via the global platform called ‘Alibaba’. This store offers peppermint-scented liquid soap manufactured by the company to its Chinese consumers.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/liquid-soap-market-103020

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Soap Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Toothpaste Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2020-2027

Luxury Goods Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs