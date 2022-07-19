Bisphenol A Market size is expected to reach USD 30.52 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2028 | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Bisphenol A Market Trends – Increase in use of epoxy raisins to drive demand for bisphenol A in various sectors globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bisphenol A Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Bisphenol A Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Bisphenol A industry for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The global bisphenol A market size is expected to reach USD 30.52 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth of Bisphenol A (BPA) can be attributed to increasing demand for polycarbonates in automotive manufacturing. A significant volume of BPA produced worldwide is consumed in manufacturing of polycarbonate plastic, which is widely used in various end-use industries, including automotive, due to its enhanced thermal resistance and impact resistance. Use of polycarbonate plastic in automotive manufacturing is primarily due to growing demand for lightweight vehicles for improving fuel-efficiency as well as stopping them on brake application resulting in reduced collision and safer driving experience. A typical automotive comprises polycarbonate plastic in numerous forms, such as injection molded polycarbonate (displaced glass and headlights), in combination with polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) polymers (automotive interior and under-the-bonnet uses). In addition, use of polycarbonate delivers better dimensional stability, excellent scratch resistance, and enhanced aesthetics to automotive.

Competitive Landscape:

The major companies studied in the report are:

LG Chem Ltd., Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Teijin Limited, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Samyang Holdings Corporation

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epoxy Resins

Polycarbonate Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Flame Retardants

Polysulfone Resins

Polyacrylate

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Paints & Coatings

Packaging

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

