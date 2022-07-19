Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global venture capital investment market reached a value of US$ 211.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 584.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Venture capital is a segment where the investors provide financing to startups and small businesses that have the potential for long-term growth. The funding is provided by the investor in exchange for an ownership stake or a certain percentage of equity in the company’s share. They also offer technical and managerial expertise, thus becoming an integral part of the decision-making process. Venture capital investment provides above-average returns and helps in expanding the business.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Venture Capital Investment Market Trends:

The surging investments in venture capital from banking institutions and mutual fund houses and the increasing number of startups are key factors primarily driving the venture capital investment market growth. Additionally, the investors are using algorithms and machine learning (ML) solutions to identify startups with the potential in order to make better investment decisions, which is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Apart from this, several initiatives undertaken by governments of various nations to support startup companies have surged the need for venture capital investment, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Venture Capital Investment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the venture capital investment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accel

• Andreessen Horowitz

• Benchmark

• Bessemer Venture Partners

• First Round Capital LLC

• Founders Fund LLC

• Ggv Management L.L.C.

• Index Ventures

• Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

• Union Square Ventures LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global venture capital investment market on the basis of sector, fund size, funding type and region.

Breakup by Sector:

• Software

• Pharma and Biotech

• Media and Entertainment

• Medical Devices and Equipment

• Medical Services and Systems

• IT Hardware

• IT services and Telecommunication

• Consumer Goods and Recreation

• Energy

• Others

Breakup by Fund Size:

• Under $50 M

• $50 M to $100 M

• $100 M to $250 M

• $250 M to $500 M

• $500 M to $1 B

• Above $1 B

Breakup by Funding Type:

• First-Time Venture Funding

• Follow-on Venture Funding

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

