Sanger Sequencing Services Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles & Key Players Analysis by 2028

Sanger Sequencing Services Market Trends – Increasing advantages of Sanger’s sequencing over other sequencing techniques

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022

The global Sanger sequencing services market size to reach USD XX billion in 2028 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in molecular biology research, benefits of Sanger’s sequencing over other sequencing methods, and availability of sequencing services to simplify workflows and reduce turnaround times are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Sanger sequencing services provide a broad range of services from single reads to complete double strand sequences, in turn, providing high-quality results which has further increased their adoption. This is also a key factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Sanger Sequencing Services Market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Sanger Sequencing Services Market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sanger Sequencing Services Market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Biomarkers and cancer segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing need for sequencing in oncology research due to rising global incidence of cancer and rising application of Sanger sequencing for identification and screening of cancer biomarkers and understanding carcinogen.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment revenue to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing increasing use of Sanger sequencing to identify and detect genetic diseases, increasing number of genomics projects, and rising investment and funding to accelerate genomics research.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, rapid advancements in molecular biology and genomics research, and presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Sanger Sequencing Services Market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Sanger Sequencing Services industry are:

BioScience, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LGC Science Group Limited, Fasteris SA, ceMIA SA, Quintara Biosciences, GenHunter Corporation, GENEWIZ, Inc., Nucleics, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.,and Microsynth A.G. Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Sanger sequencing services market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnostics

Biomarkers & Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Sanger Sequencing Services Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Sanger Sequencing Services Market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Sanger Sequencing Services Market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Sanger Sequencing Services Market Report:

The report encompasses Sanger Sequencing Services Market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Sanger Sequencing Services industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

