Gallium Nitride Market Analytics Report on Market Size and Segmentation With Growth Rate Forecasts by 2027
Growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.
Following the footsteps of aftermarket companies such as Anker, Belkin, AUKEY, and RAVpower, OEMs such as Samsung, Lenovo, and Oppo have started using gallium nitride for fast chargers’ mass production. Gallium nitride offers a thousand times more speed over silicon, giving the advantage of three times faster charging in weight and size, which is around half of the silicon-based chargers.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., others
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.
Gallium nitride finds application in smaller electronics, high-performance EVs and is the primary material for modern-day LED lighting solutions.
Gallium nitride is of immense significance in photovoltaic cells by enabling them to realize much higher power density than the silicon-based photovoltaic cell.
North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.
Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:
Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
GaN-on-SiC
GaN-on-Si
GaN-on-Sapphire
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Radio Frequency Devices
Wireless Infrastructure
Satellite Communication
Military & Defense
Others
Power Electronics
Power Supply
Electric Vehicle
LiDAR
Servers & Data Centers
Wireless Power
Solar Photovoltaic Technology
Envelope Tracking
Others
Optoelectronics
LED
LASER
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
