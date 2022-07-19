Smart Home Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Home Market Trends – Rapid traction of smart city initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global smart home market size is expected to reach USD 184.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for improved energy efficiency in homes to minimize energy bills and carbon emissions. Consumers are increasingly adopting smart home systems as these allow monitoring and control of energy usage more efficiently. Home automation systems allow homeowners to control their appliances with the help of smartphone apps and eliminate power consumption of unattended appliances and devices when not in use.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, Google announced that it had taken an investment stake in alarm company ADT and also signed a deal to tie ADT’s installer network to the Google ecosystem of smart home products. The deal is expected to help Google by bringing professional installers into the homes of consumers to resell and install Google’s products and also help ADT by giving it a lower cost-cost security offering.

Behavioral segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Behavioral software and service is increasingly utilized in smart homes as it helps in increasing energy efficiency of homes and minimizes energy bills based on behavioral data analysis.

Entertainment control segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising disposable income among consumers in developing countries is boosting demand for volume & multimedia controls, and home theater system controls.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Smart Home products is expected to drive the demand for Food Vacuum Machine, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Smart Home market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Smart Home market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home market on the basis of software and service, product, and region:

Software and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Behavioural

Proactive

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Energy Management

Lighting Systems

Security & Surveillance

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

