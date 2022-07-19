At A CAGR CAGR 12.4% De-oiled Lecithin Market Size Expected to Reach $396,526.4 | Allied Market Research

de-oiled lecithin market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "De-oiled Lecithin Market by Form (Powdered, and granulated) Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, and Egg), Application (Food (Bakery Products, Confectionery products, Convenience Food, and Dairy & Frozen Desserts), Feed, and Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, key segments, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global de-oiled lecithin market garnered $152,906.4 thousand in 2017, and is expected to reach $396,526.4 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2018 to 2025.

De-oiled lecithin is a dry form of lecithin and has multi-functional properties across various industries, food, feed, and healthcare. It is enriched in phospholipids for enhanced dispersion in water. Acetone is widely used for the de-oiling of lecithin, as it extracts about 40% of the inactive vegetable oil from the crude lecithin. The growth of the de-oiled market is driven by increase in prevalence of health concerns, growth in trends among consumers involving weight loss, and calorie concern in developed countries.

The granulated segment accounted for maximum share in 2017, owing to presence of acetone, as acetone is widely used for the de-oiling of lecithin, as it extracts about 40% of the inactive vegetable oil from the crude lecithin.

The soy segment dominated the global de-oiled lecithin market in 2017, accounting for almost half the share, and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The sunflower segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The food segment accounted for the maximum share and is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its chemical properties that bind two liquids that do not mix well together. This allows consumers to view their food in a smooth, consistent, and quality manner.

Granulated segment to be a lucrative segment

Based on form, the granulated segment held the major market share in 2017, contributing for nearly 85% of the total share and is estimated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to presence of essentially ready nutraceutical that provide nutritional benefits to consumers.

Soy segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

On the basis of source, the soy segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2025. This is due to its benefits related to faster recovery from illness and raising survival rate. Moreover, it prevents fattening of liver in poultry feed. However, the sunflower segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to better safety offered and hypoallergenic nature in comparison to other de-oiled lecithin.

Food segment to lead throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment would register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in health awareness among consumers and application in improving cardiovascular health and digestion.

Asia-Pacific to be lucrative segment

Asia-Pacific contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period. This region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in health awareness among consumers, and demand for natural and green foods in the region.

Key Take Away

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the de-oiled lecithin industry in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value.

- The granulated segment occupied nearly 85% of the market share.

- The Healthcare Segment is Expected to dominated the market in future with highest CAGR of 12.8%

- The soy segment dominated the overall market and is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.



Leading market players

Key market players analyzed in the research include Cargill, Inc., Clarkson Grain Company, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Austrade Inc., GIIAVA India Pvt. Ltd., Amitex Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Bunge Limited, DowDupont, Novastell Essential Ingredients, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe.

