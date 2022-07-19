PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 19, 2022 DENR awarded Villar SIPAG for healthier and greener environmental initiatives Villar Sipag, the foundation built by the family of Sen. Cynthia A.Villar, was awarded by the Department of environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for its dedication, continuous support and esteemed contributions towards a cleaner,healthier and greener environment. The awarding ceremonies was held during the agency's Environmental Summit and Exhibit 2022 on July 14, 2022 at the Manila Hotel. in her keynote message, Villar thanked DENR for the award and vowed to continue cultivating awareness and encouraging the engagement of stakeholders to reduce and properly manage waste. "We appreciate the recognition because it validates our commitment that we are doing something right for the environment and we are looking forward for other communities to follow our lead," said Villar during the summit with the theme, "Strengthening Waste Management for a Healthier Environment." She also lauded the organizers for highlighting in this event the solid waste management best practices that may be replicated by LGUs, communities and private entities nationwide. For the past several years, Villar related that she and Villar Sipag have established barangay-based livelihood enterprises that are models of proper waste management and good examples of how garbage can be turned into useful end-products. "The raw materials we use in the livelihood projects are from wastes," noted Villar, a staunch environmentalist known for her recycling efforts in her waste management drive. She enumerated the materials use as water hyacinths for the waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise and the handmade paper factory, waste coconut husks for the coconet-weaving enterprise and the charcoal-making factory, kitchen and garden wastes for the organic fertilizer composting facility, and plastic wastes for the waste plastic recycling factory that produces school chairs. The senator extolled these livelihood projects, now numbering over 3,000 nationwide, have been replicated by other organizations. In her message, the senator also highlightedcomposting, which she spearheaded in her homecity in Las Pinas. Villar emphasized that composting which solves problems like pollution from garbage, soil degradation and food wastes, complies with RA 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act and RA 10068 or the Organic Agriculture Act which she championed. "We have 67 composters spread out in 20 barangays in the city, which are utilized by 70,000 households, and produce 70 tons of organic fertilizers monthly. In turn, these organic fertilizers are being distributed to towns so their farmers may no longer need to buy fertilizers, " she said. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Villar authored and worked hard for the passage of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)Act of 2022. "The bill institutionalizes the extended producer responsibility on plastic packaging waste, amending "Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000". The EPR legislation, she asserted, is an answer to the clamor for us to do something with our overwhelming plastic wastes. DENR, pinarangalan ang Villar Sipag dahil sa mas malusog at luntiang 'environmental initiatives' PINARANGALAN ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ang Villar SIPAG, ang foundation na itinayo ng pamilya ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, dahil sa dedikasyon nito at patuloy na suporta at kontribusyon para sa mas malinis, mas malusog at mas luntiang kapaligiran. Ginanap ang awarding ceremonies sa pagdiriwang ng ahensiya ng Environmental Summit and Exhibit 2022 noong July 14,2022 sa Manila Hotel. Sa kanyang keynote message, pinasalamatan ni Villar ang DENR sa parangal at nangakong patuloy ang kanilang paglinang ng kaalaman at paghikayat sa lahat upang mabawasan ang basura. "We appreciate the recognition because it validates our commitment that we are doing something right for the environment and we are looking forward for other communities to follow our lead," sinabi ni Villar sa summit na may temang "Strengthening Waste Management for a Healthier Environment." Pinuri rin niya ang organizers sa pagbibigay diin sa solid waste management best practices na maaaring tularan ng LGUs, mga komunidad at pribadong samahan buong bansa. Noong mga nakaraang taon, ipinahayag ni Villar na kaakibat ang Villar Sipag, itinatag nila ang barangay-based livelihood enterprises na modelo ng tamang waste management at magandang halimbawa kung paano pakikinbangan ang mga basura. "The raw materials we use in the livelihood projects are from wastes," giit ni Villar, isang masugid na environmentalist na kilala sa recycling efforts sa kanyang waste management drive. Inilahad niya na ang mga ito na water hyacinths sa waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise at handmade paper factory, waste coconut husks sa coconet-weaving enterprise at charcoal-making factory, kitchen at garden wastes para sa organic fertilizer composting facility at plastic wastes sa waste plastic recycling factory na gumagawa rin ng school chairs. Ipinagmalaki ng senador na umabot na sa mahigit 3,000 sa buong bansa nang mga proyektong ginagaya ng maraming samahan. Sa kanya ring mensahe, tinukoy din ng senador ang composting na pinangunahan niya sa kanyang bayan sa Las Pinas. Iginiit ni Villar na alinsunod din sa RA 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act at RA 10068 or the Organic Agriculture Act ang composting na nasosolusyunan ang mga problema gaya ng basura, pagkasira ng lupa at basura mula sa pagkain. "We have 67 composters spread out in 20 barangays in the city, which are utilized by 70,000 households, and produce 70 tons of organic fertilizers monthly. In turn, these organic fertilizers are being distributed to towns so their farmers may no longer need to buy fertilizers, " sabi pa ni Villar. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, inakda at pinagsumikapan ni Villar na maisabatas ang Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)Act of 2022. "The bill institutionalizes the extended producer responsibility on plastic packaging waste, amending "Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000". " Aniya, ang EPR legislation ang tugon sa mga panawagan tungkol sa dumaraming plastic wastes.