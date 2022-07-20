Dangbei Mars Pro vs Xgimi Horizon Pro, which is better？

Dangbei Mars Pro vs Xgimi Horizon Pro Brightness：Dangbei Mars Pro vs Xgimi Horizon Pro Contrast：Dangbei Mars Pro vs Xgimi Horizon Pro Speaker：Dangbei Mars Pro vs Xgimi Horizon Pro Image Comparison：Dangbei Mars Pro vs Xgimi Horizon Pro

This is an article about testing four high-end smart projectors from Dangbei, and Xgimi to figure out which one is better.