Dangbei Mars Pro vs Xgimi Horizon Pro, which is better？
This is an article about testing four high-end smart projectors from Dangbei, and Xgimi to figure out which one is better.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hook Up is a YouTube influencer who has reviewed four laser projectors, and this article will compare two of the four he reviewed: the Xgimi Horizon Pro and the Dangbei Mars Pro, and then figure out which one projector is better?
Picture Quality
The most necessary concern when buying a projector is the picture quality. Various people with an ample budget would like to get a 4K projector. And both of these projectors are 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution, providing a crisp, clear picture.
The XGIMI Horizon Pro offers 2200 ANSI lumen brightness while the Dangbei Mar Pro has 3200 ANSI lumen. The difference is obvious, and this is among the best projectors in the same price range. You'll be able to enjoy clear, bright movies even in the open daylight. Both projectors are equipped with HDR10+ HLG technology for more realistic films and richer colors.
It is important to note that the XGIMI Horizon Pro uses a traditional LED light source, while the Dangbei Mars Pro uses a high-end cinema-grade laser light source. As we all know, projectors with laser light are often brighter than their LED counterparts.
Contrast
The image contrast is one of the top parameters contributing to a good image, which can show the details of an image. The higher the contrast, the more details in the projection image. The results show that the Dangbei Mars Pro has higher contrast than Xgimi Horizon ProWe can see from The Hook Up's (YouTuber) review that Dangbei Mars Pro provides clearer and brighter picture quality.
Appearance
As part of the home display, the appearance of the projector is also extremely important. Both Xgimi Horzion and Dangbei Mars Pro come in black compact square units. But in the details, both projectors have their distinctive design.
XGIMI Horizon Pro has a grayish-black color which measures 8.2 x 8.6 x 5.36 inches. It is surrounded by solid speaker mesh wraps, and there the lens is covered in the front of this projector. The left and the right sides have a simple “Sound by Harman/Kardon” label in the middle.
Dangbei Mars Pro has a unique design which is measuring 9.7 x 8.2 x 6.8 inches. It features a fascinating black color as the main color with an aircraft frame and 2.5D glass top cover. On the top left and bottom right of this projector, there is a gold 4k and Dangbei logo that adds a touch of color to the whole black projector and makes it look even more unique. Dangbei Mars Pro is made up of a glass IML suspension panel that has an aluminum frame with an aircraft-grade panel that is on the front. The projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market. This feature furthermore, also helps in better air circulation as well as reducing the level of noise. All of these things make up for the excellent appearance this projector has and gives it an expression of a classy and innovative style and design.
Interface
It's worth mentioning that both projectors have a rich row of ports on the back. Let's take a look at what's included.
On the back of the XGIMI Horizon Pro is a row of ports covering, including a DC power socket, two USB ports, two HDMI ports, Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a S/PDIF optical port.
Also on the back of the Dangbei Mars Pro, there is a row of connections which, from left to right, are: audio jack, two USB ports (Version 2.0)*2, and two HDMI input ports (eARC), S/PDIF, LAN, DC.
It's worth noting that both projectors have a built-in speaker, which not only saves the expense of buying an additional new speaker but also allows for more space in the room. Bringing you an audio-visual feast.
System
The XGIMI Horizon Pro uses Android 10.0 and is equipped with RAM 2GB + ROM 32GB, while the Dangbei Mars Pro has upgraded its system configuration with Emotn OS based on Android 9.0 and is equipped with RAM 4GB + ROM 128G. The large memory configuration allows for smoother operation and allows users to download more content.
The Horizon Pro has a built-in Google Play where users can download applications. The Emotn Store configured in the Dangbei Mars Pro is also a perfect replacement for Google Play, which can download applications without logging in and protects the user's privacy even more.
Both products have Auto Screen Alignment and Obstacle Avoidance technology, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and more intelligence to help users adjust the screen. Besides, Dangbei Mars Pro is specially equipped with an inductive eye protection function, when someone blocks the lens, the brightness of the projected light will be reduced to protect the human eye. The product has been certificated to the low blue light by the TÜV Rheinland, which can effectively filter out excessive harmful blue light, and reduce eye fatigue.
Other features
Both of Xgimi Horzion Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro are home projector. As a home projector, you need not only clear brightness, but also low noise. We can see from the review of The Hook Up that the fan noise of Xgimi Horizon Pro is higher than Dangbei Mars Pro. What’s more, the power consumption of Xgimi Horizon Pro is also more than Dangbei Mars Pro. But Dangbei Mars Pro is poor in terms of smart systems. Therefore, every customer who purchases Dangbei Mars Pro will receive a free TV stick after opening the box and following the system.
To Recap
Overall, both of these 4k projectors are great choices, but the overall configuration and performance of the Dangbei Mars Pro are superior to the XGIMI Horzion Pro in terms of review. If you want to buy a laser projector, then the Dangbei Mars Pro is the best choice because other brands of laser projectors are expensive, but the Dangbei Mars Pro is only $1,699. Get a laser projector at the lowest price and create the perfect private home theater.
Vera Cooper
Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology Co.,Ltd.
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other