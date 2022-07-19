Building Information Modeling Market Will Raise $15.06 Bn by, At a CAGR 14.3% from 2020–2027

Building Information Modeling Market

Growing environmental and energy concerns are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improved productivity through interoperability, government mandates for BIM usage, and growing construction industry have boosted the growth of the global building information modeling market.

Major market players such as - Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, and Trimble Ltd.

The global building information modeling market was pegged at $5.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $15.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to technological advancements and emergence of new business models. However, the global building information modeling market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing construction sector in countries such as China and India.

By application, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, due to the need for BIM Solution in sectors such as retail for its complex planning applications. However, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global building information modeling market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 395 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1075

By component, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global building information modeling market, as building information modeling solutions are cheaper than services and are faster to deploy. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, due to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1075

Covid-19 scenario:

• The cancellation of the Mobile World Congress has hugely affected the market revenue as products and solutions get the biggest exposure and companies get a chance to meet new clients and seal new partnerships at such international shows.

• During this pandemic, organizations are reluctant to invest big capital on new business models, hiring workforce, or invest on every additional expense apart from essentials, which will hamper the market growth.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1075

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Smart Building Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.