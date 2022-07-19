Power Tool Accessories Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast

The power tool accessories market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion in the aerospace and construction industry.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Power Tool Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global power tool accessories market reached a value of US$ 1.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Power tools are additional fittings that are used in several engine-driven power, pneumatic, and electric power devices. The commonly used power tool accessories include screwdrivers, drills, abrasive wheels, router bits, saw blades, threading products, and chippers. Power tools are ergonomically designed to enhance the battery performance, efficiency, and convenience of use. They help in minimizing the chances of human errors and injuries and simplifying repetitive tasks. As a result, power tool accessories are extensively used across the electronics, logistics, construction, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

Global Power Tool Accessories Market Trends:

The power tool accessories market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion in the aerospace and construction industry. The increasing automation and the rising demand for fabricated metals, such as fasteners and springs and stamped metal products, has significantly facilitated the demand for power tool accessories, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the development of smart technologies and low-cost, energy-efficient tools and the widespread adoption of cordless power tools, such as hammer drills, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Power Tool Accessories Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the power tool accessories market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners)

• Atlas Copco AB

• Hilti Aktiengesellschaft

• Husqvarna Group

• Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.)

• Klein Tools Inc.

• Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

• Makita Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Snap-On Incorporated

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global power tool accessories market on the basis of type, application, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Drill Bits

• Screwdriver Bits

• Router Bits

• Circular Saw Blades

• Jig Saw Blades

• Band Saw Blades

• Abrasive Wheels

• Reciprocating Saw Blades

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Milter Saw

• Drill Machine

• Reciprocating Saw

• Hole Saw

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Industrial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

